Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Atlassian (TEAM) and Digital Turbine (APPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atlassian (TEAM) and Digital Turbine (APPS) with bullish sentiments.

Atlassian (TEAM)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Atlassian, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $210.72, close to its 52-week high of $216.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $219.27, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Limelight Networks, and GTT Communications.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Roth Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

