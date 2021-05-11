Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Asure (ASUR), Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Asure (ASUR), Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) with bullish sentiments.

Asure (ASUR)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Asure, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 64.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Asure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00, a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, David Saxon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Brooks Automation, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Globus Medical, and NuVasive.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 53.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Synchronoss Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.30, which is a 131.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

