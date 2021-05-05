Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Asure (ASUR) and Coursera (COUR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Asure (ASUR) and Coursera (COUR) with bullish sentiments.

Asure (ASUR)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Asure, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 64.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $11.00 average price target.

Coursera (COUR)

In a report released today, Jason Celino from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Coursera, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coursera with a $54.50 average price target, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

