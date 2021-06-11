Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AstroNova (ALOT) and SeaChange International (SEAC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on AstroNova (ALOT) and SeaChange International (SEAC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

AstroNova (ALOT)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Hold rating on AstroNova today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AstroNova.

SeaChange International (SEAC)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Hold rating on SeaChange International today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SeaChange International.

