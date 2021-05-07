Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Astronics (ATRO), II-VI (IIVI) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Astronics (ATRO), II-VI (IIVI) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO) with bullish sentiments.

Astronics (ATRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Astronics yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Astronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on II-VI, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.81, which is a 71.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Grid Dynamics Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Q2 Holdings with a $141.75 average price target, implying a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

