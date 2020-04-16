Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ASML Holding (ASML) and Twitter (TWTR)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on ASML Holding (ASML) and Twitter (TWTR).
ASML Holding (ASML)
In a report released today, Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on ASML Holding, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $290.81.
According to TipRanks.com, Quatrochi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 100.0% success rate. Quatrochi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Lam Research, and Kla-Tencor.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ASML Holding with a $302.50 average price target.
Twitter (TWTR)
MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni maintained a Hold rating on Twitter today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.05.
According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Uber Technologies, and Pinterest.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $33.45, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $29.00 price target.
