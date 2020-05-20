Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ASM International (OtherASMIY) and Telekom Austria (OtherTKAGY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ASM International (ASMIY) and Telekom Austria (TKAGY).

ASM International (ASMIY)

ASM International received a Buy rating and a EUR120.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Peter Olofsen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Olofsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon, and TomTom.

ASM International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.96.

Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Matthijs Leijenhorst maintained a Hold rating on Telekom Austria yesterday and set a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Leijenhorst is ranked #3150 out of 6594 analysts.

Telekom Austria has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.42.

