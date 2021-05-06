Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Arrow Electronics (ARW), Trimble Navigation (TRMB) and CommScope Holding (COMM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arrow Electronics (ARW), Trimble Navigation (TRMB) and CommScope Holding (COMM).

Arrow Electronics (ARW)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Arrow Electronics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.30, close to its 52-week high of $119.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arrow Electronics with a $109.00 average price target.

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trimble Navigation with a $78.86 average price target, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

CommScope Holding (COMM)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.21, close to its 52-week high of $17.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

CommScope Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

