Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Arista Networks (ANET) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Arista Networks (ANET) and ams AG (AUKUF).
Arista Networks (ANET)
Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Arista Networks today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $263.99, close to its 52-week high of $267.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $213.11 average price target, representing a -17.8% downside. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.
ams AG (AUKUF)
In a report released today, Christian Sandherr from Hauck & Aufhaeuser maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF31.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.72.
According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #4148 out of 6858 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.64, a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF21.00 price target.
