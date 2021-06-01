Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Argo Blockchain Plc (OtherARBKF) and Corning (GLW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Argo Blockchain Plc (ARBKF) and Corning (GLW).

Argo Blockchain Plc (ARBKF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Argo Blockchain Plc today and set a price target of £2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argo Blockchain Plc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.56.

Corning (GLW)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on Corning today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.63, close to its 52-week high of $46.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.71.

