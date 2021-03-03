Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), Transdigm Group (TDG) and Science Applications (SAIC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), Transdigm Group (TDG) and Science Applications (SAIC).

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report issued on February 26, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Applied Optoelectronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group on March 1 and set a price target of $630.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $601.02, close to its 52-week high of $625.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 68.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $666.80.

Science Applications (SAIC)

In a report issued on March 1, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 58.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Science Applications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.50.

