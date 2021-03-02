Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), C3ai (AI) and SciPlay (SCPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), C3ai (AI) and SciPlay (SCPL).

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $12.00 average price target, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

C3ai (AI)

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Buy rating on C3ai today and set a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 75.2% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Pluralsight, and Q2 Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on C3ai is a Hold with an average price target of $141.33, implying a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

SciPlay (SCPL)

In a report released today, Tyler Parker from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on SciPlay, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.26, close to its 52-week high of $21.74.

Parker has an average return of 18.0% when recommending SciPlay.

According to TipRanks.com, Parker is ranked #1921 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SciPlay with a $19.09 average price target, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.