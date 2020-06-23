Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL), T Mobile US (TMUS) and DocuSign (DOCU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL), T Mobile US (TMUS) and DocuSign (DOCU).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Timothy Arcuri from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $358.87, close to its 52-week high of $359.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcuri is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 73.4% success rate. Arcuri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $347.12, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Bernstein also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, John Hodulik from UBS maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.60, close to its 52-week high of $109.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 77.4% success rate. Hodulik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Walt Disney, and Discovery.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $110.31 average price target, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

DocuSign (DOCU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Hold rating on DocuSign today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.30, close to its 52-week high of $169.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 69.3% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Coupa Software, and PROS Holdings.

DocuSign has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.27, a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

