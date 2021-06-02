Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL), Rada Electronics (RADA) and Ambarella (AMBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Rada Electronics (RADA) and Ambarella (AMBA) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $124.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 67.7% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.52, which is a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rada Electronics (RADA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.6% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics with a $16.33 average price target.

Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Ambarella, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 77.5% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ambarella is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.20, which is a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.