Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL), Global Payments (GPN) and Proofpoint (PFPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Global Payments (GPN) and Proofpoint (PFPT) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Buy rating on Apple on April 27 and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $290.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.5% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $314.36 average price target, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $370.00 price target.

Global Payments (GPN)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments on April 27 and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $166.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 69.9% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Payments with a $188.86 average price target, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

In a report issued on April 28, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint, with a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 71.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proofpoint is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $136.85, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

