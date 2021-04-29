Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Pegasystems (PEGA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Pegasystems (PEGA) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.58, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 72.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.95, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $307.10, close to its 52-week high of $315.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, LiveRamp Holdings, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $360.74 average price target, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Pegasystems today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ServiceNow, and Dynatrace.

Pegasystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.17, which is a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

