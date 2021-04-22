Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL) and Tyler Technologies (TYL).

Apple (AAPL)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.50, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 68.8% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and TE Connectivity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $154.00 average price target, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Tyler Technologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $451.99, close to its 52-week high of $479.79.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 62.8% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Sprout Social, and RingCentral.

Tyler Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $475.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TYL: