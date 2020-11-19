Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and T Mobile US (TMUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL) and T Mobile US (TMUS).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on Apple, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Arista Networks, and Airbus Group SE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $125.93 average price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $129.49, close to its 52-week high of $132.33.

Cusick has an average return of 26.2% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is ranked #966 out of 7093 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $144.00 average price target, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

