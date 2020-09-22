Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.78, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on September 7, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $202.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and MobileIron.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $230.38 average price target, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

