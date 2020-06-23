Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Intel (INTC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL) and Intel (INTC).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Apple, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $358.87, close to its 52-week high of $359.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $341.36, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $295.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Buy rating on Intel today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.7% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $64.25 average price target, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

