Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and General Electric (GE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and General Electric (GE) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $150.25 average price target, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

General Electric (GE)

In a report released today, Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on General Electric, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ritchie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Ritchie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works, and Johnson Controls.

General Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

