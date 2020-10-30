Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.29, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $280.83, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 74.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $304.84 average price target, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

