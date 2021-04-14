Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.34, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $153.61 average price target, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, David Mulholland from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR67.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.30, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

Mulholland has an average return of 83.0% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulholland is ranked #526 out of 7451 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $79.91, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.