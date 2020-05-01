Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Boeing (BA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Apple (AAPL) and Boeing (BA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apple (AAPL)

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi maintained a Hold rating on Apple today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $293.99.

Sacconaghi has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, Sacconaghi is ranked #188 out of 6540 analysts.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $320.36, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Nomura also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Seth Seifman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Seifman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, Spirit AeroSystems, and General Dynamics.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.63, implying a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BA: