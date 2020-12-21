Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Boeing (BA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL) and Boeing (BA).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, David Vogt from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Apple, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Vogt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 100.0% success rate. Vogt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.88, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Michael Eisen from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $307.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 41.6% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Raytheon Technologies, and L3Harris Technologies.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $226.41, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on December 7, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $300.00 price target.

