Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Adobe (ADBE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL) and Adobe (ADBE).

Apple (AAPL)

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall maintained a Sell rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avaya Holdings, Cisco Systems, and F5 Networks.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.19, representing a 0.7% upside. In a report issued on September 3, Atlantic Equities also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Adobe (ADBE)

In a report released today, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Adobe, with a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $497.67, close to its 52-week high of $536.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 75.7% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $541.00 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $570.00 price target.

