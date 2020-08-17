Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Appian (APPN) and Caci International (CACI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Appian (APPN) and Caci International (CACI).

Appian (APPN)

In a report released today, Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Appian, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Nice-Systems, and New Relic.

Appian has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.33.

Caci International (CACI)

In a report released today, Ronald Epstein from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Caci International, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Epstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 52.3% success rate. Epstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercury Systems, Transdigm Group, and Boeing.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $292.60 average price target, which is a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $283.00 price target.

