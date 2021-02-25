Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ansys (ANSS), Square (SQ) and Elastic (ESTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ansys (ANSS), Square (SQ) and Elastic (ESTC).

Ansys (ANSS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink maintained a Buy rating on Ansys yesterday and set a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $356.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 80.6% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Design, Q2 Holdings, and Realpage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ansys is a Hold with an average price target of $383.75.

Square (SQ)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Square on February 23 and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $239.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 82.7% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Sykes Enterprises, and Global Payments.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.39, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $216.00 price target.

Elastic (ESTC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Elastic today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elastic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $181.73.

