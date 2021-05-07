Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ansys (ANSS) and Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ansys (ANSS) and Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) with bullish sentiments.

Ansys (ANSS)

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Buy rating on Ansys yesterday and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $341.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Veeva Systems.

Ansys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $368.00, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $389.00 price target.

Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Lightpath Technologies today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #377 out of 7492 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lightpath Technologies with a $5.00 average price target, representing an 83.8% upside. In a report issued on May 3, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

