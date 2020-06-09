Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC) with bullish sentiments.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.72, a -14.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.90, close to its 52-week high of $28.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 64.7% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lattice Semicon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

