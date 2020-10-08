Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) and Dynatrace (DT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) and Dynatrace (DT) with bullish sentiments.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson reiterated a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ANGI Homeservices with a $16.80 average price target, which is a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatrace with a $49.33 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

