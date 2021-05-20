Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and WEX (WEX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and WEX (WEX) with bullish sentiments.

WEX (WEX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on WEX on May 9 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $187.89.

Dolev has an average return of 11.4% when recommending WEX.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #993 out of 7517 analysts.

WEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $240.80, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.