Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital (WDC)

In a report issued on January 28, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.30, close to its 52-week high of $69.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 66.3% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Velodyne Lidar, and Qualcomm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.13, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

