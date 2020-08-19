Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Upwork (UPWK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Upwork (UPWK) with bullish sentiments.

Upwork (UPWK)

In a report issued on May 31, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Upwork, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 75.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Upwork has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.17, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

