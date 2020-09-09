Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) with bullish sentiments.

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

In a report issued on March 18, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Telephone & Data Systems, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, T Mobile US, and Anterix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telephone & Data Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.38, which is a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

