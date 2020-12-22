Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Paypal Holdings (PYPL) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings on February 1 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.72, close to its 52-week high of $238.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $228.31 average price target, which is a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

