Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and MongoDB (MDB)

MongoDB (MDB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB on December 20 and set a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $422.85, close to its 52-week high of $428.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.5% and a 82.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MongoDB with a $404.70 average price target, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

