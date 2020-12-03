Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Leidos Holdings (LDOS) with bullish sentiments.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

In a report issued on November 2, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. assigned a Buy rating to Leidos Holdings, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Raytheon Technologies, and Science Applications.

Leidos Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.33, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

