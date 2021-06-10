Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Kla-Tencor (KLAC) with bullish sentiments.

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg maintained a Buy rating on Kla-Tencor on April 30 and set a price target of $369.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $314.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 77.6% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, MKS Instruments, and Lam Research.

Kla-Tencor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $364.00, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

