Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and IAC/InterActive (IAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and IAC/InterActive (IAC) with bullish sentiments.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive on June 10 and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $127.27, close to its 52-week low of $100.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 75.4% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

IAC/InterActive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.69, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on IAC: