Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Embraer SA (ERJ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Embraer SA (ERJ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Embraer SA (ERJ)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA on May 13 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.25, close to its 52-week high of $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Embraer SA is a Hold with an average price target of $9.58, a -20.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

