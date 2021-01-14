Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) with bullish sentiments.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies on January 7 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.39, close to its 52-week high of $48.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 79.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palantir Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duck Creek Technologies with a $49.67 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

