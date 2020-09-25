Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Boeing (BA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Boeing (BA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Boeing (BA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Boeing on September 16 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Science Applications, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $191.13 average price target, a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

