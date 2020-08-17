Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Apple (AAPL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Apple (AAPL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report issued on August 5, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research downgraded Apple to Hold, with a price target of $451.69. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $459.63, close to its 52-week high of $464.17.

Rajeev has an average return of 14.7% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6739 out of 6889 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $433.54, representing a -5.6% downside. In a report issued on July 29, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $470.00 price target.

