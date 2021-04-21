Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Alteryx (AYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Alteryx (AYX) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report issued on April 8, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.65, close to its 52-week low of $77.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 72.5% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.13, representing a 71.8% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

