Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report issued on January 7, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.25, close to its 52-week high of $99.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 79.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.67, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

