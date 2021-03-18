Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Adobe (ADBE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Adobe (ADBE) with bullish sentiments.

Adobe (ADBE)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Adobe on March 3 and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $451.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 75.1% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $561.88, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Griffin also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $597.00 price target.

