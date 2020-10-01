Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Accenture (ACN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Accenture (ACN) with bullish sentiments.

Accenture (ACN)

In a report issued on September 24, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Accenture, with a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $225.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 76.4% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $241.92, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ACN: