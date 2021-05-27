Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Anaplan (PLAN) and Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anaplan (PLAN) and Ondas Holdings (ONDS) with bullish sentiments.

Anaplan (PLAN)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Anaplan, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anaplan with a $81.17 average price target, implying a 75.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ondas Holdings, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ondas Holdings with a $16.00 average price target, representing a 97.5% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.