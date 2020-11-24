Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Analog Devices (ADI), ATN International (ATNI) and Flir Systems (FLIR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Analog Devices (ADI), ATN International (ATNI) and Flir Systems (FLIR) with bullish sentiments.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.89, close to its 52-week high of $140.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $151.43 average price target, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $160.00 price target.

ATN International (ATNI)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ATN International. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ATN International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.00.

Flir Systems (FLIR)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on Flir Systems today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flir Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.67.

